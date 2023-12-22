Austrian skier Schwarz wins night race in Italy to go top of overall and slalom standings

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Austrian skier Marco Schwarz has won a men’s World Cup night race to take the lead in the slalom and overall standings. Schwarz improved from sixth position after the opening leg to win by 0.25 seconds from first-run leader Clement Noel. The Frenchman was aiming for only his second victory since winning Olympic gold in February 2022. Schwarz moved to the top of the overall ranking. He overtook two-time defending champion Marco Odermatt by eight points. The Swiss skier does not compete in slaloms.

