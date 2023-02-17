Austrian skier Schwarz takes big early lead in GS at worlds

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Austrian skier Marco Schwarz has taken a big lead in the first run of the men’s giant slalom at the world championships. Schwarz beat the time of Olympic GS champion Marco Odermatt by 0.58 seconds. Odermatt won four of the six giant slaloms on the World Cup circuit this season and took the downhill world title five days ago. Zan Kranjec of Slovenia came 0.76 behind in third and was the only other skier to finish within a second of Schwarz’s time. A combination of slippery ice and grippy snow made race on the shady L’Eclipse course challenging.

