Austrian skier Manuel Feller clinches the World Cup slalom title after Kranjska Gora race canceled

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — Austrian skier Manuel Feller has clinched the World Cup slalom title for his first career crystal globe when Saturday’s race in Kranjska Gora was canceled because of heavy rain at the Slovenian resort. Feller won four of the nine slaloms this season. He now holds an insurmountable 169-point lead over Linus Strasser of Germany in the slalom standings with only one more race remaining at the World Cup finals. It’s quite possibly Feller’s biggest career achievement after winning the silver medal in slalom at the 2017 world championships in St. Moritz.

