Austrian skier Kriechmayr wins World Cup super-G to remain in race for season title. Odermatt is 3rd

By The Associated Press
Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr looks on in the finish area after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup super-G, in Kvitfjell, Norway, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Trovati]

KVITFJELL, Austria (AP) — Vincent Kriechmayr has kept alive the race for the men’s World Cup super-G title after the Austrian won the season’s penultimate event. Kriechmayr beat Canadian runner-up Jeffrey Read by 0.17 seconds and closed the gap in the discipline standings on leader Marco Odermatt to 81 points with one race remaining — the World Cup finals in March. Odermatt would have locked up the title with a first or second place but the Swiss star shared third position with Italian racer Dominik Paris. Odermatt extended his lead in the overall standings to a massive 918 points from Cyprien Sarrazin of France.

