Austrian skier Kriechmayr wins World Cup super-G to remain in race for season title. Odermatt is 3rd

KVITFJELL, Austria (AP) — Vincent Kriechmayr has kept alive the race for the men’s World Cup super-G title after the Austrian won the season’s penultimate event. Kriechmayr beat Canadian runner-up Jeffrey Read by 0.17 seconds and closed the gap in the discipline standings on leader Marco Odermatt to 81 points with one race remaining — the World Cup finals in March. Odermatt would have locked up the title with a first or second place but the Swiss star shared third position with Italian racer Dominik Paris. Odermatt extended his lead in the overall standings to a massive 918 points from Cyprien Sarrazin of France.

