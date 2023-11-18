Austrian skier Feller holds big lead after 1st run of season-opening men’s World Cup slalom

GURGL, Austria (AP) — Austrian skier Manuel Feller has dominated the opening run of a World Cup slalom as the men finally got their season started after three canceled races. Feller had an aggressive run to carve out a lead of nearly a second on the Kirchenkar course. Olympic champion Clement Noel of France trails by 0.94 seconds and Feller’s teammate Fabio Gstrein is 0.99 back. The rest of the field has more than a second to make up in the final run later Saturday. Feller says “it must have been a good run. It didn’t feel that great.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.