Austrian Marco Schwarz takes win in tight giant slalom race

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Marco Schwarz of Austria has won a tight giant slalom race. The men’s World Cup circuit is making a stop at the Palisades Tahoe resort for the first time since 1969. Schwarz powered through the course in a combined time of 2 minutes, 23.63 seconds to hold off Swiss standout Marco Odermatt by 0.03 seconds. Rasmus Windingstad of Norway wound up third to earn his first World Cup podium finish since 2019. It was Schwarz’s first World Cup win since a slalom race on Jan. 26, 2021, at Schladming, Austria. Odermatt has now been on the podium in each of the last 14 World Cup giant slalom races he’s started.

