Austrian duo win gold in mixed-gender dinghies on scheduled last day of sailing Olympics

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr of Austria won gold Thursday in a very tight medal race in the mixed-gender dinghy, a new Olympic sailing category.

Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka of Japan won silver and Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden took bronze in the event, also known as 470.

The 470 and the multihull Nacra 17 are mixed-gender events in the 2024 Olympics, the first with equal medal opportunities for men and women.

The multihull medal race was held later Thursday in Marseille.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.