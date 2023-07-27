Austria defender Stefan Lainer diagnosed with cancer and faces months of treatment

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Austria defender Stefan Lainer has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a form of cancer. His club Borussia Moenchengladbach says Lainer faces several months of treatment but that the cancer was found early and is treatable. The club adds that it sees an “extremely high chance” that Lainer will recover and that he could continue his career.

