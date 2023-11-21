Austria defender Stefan Lainer back in training after successful cancer treatment

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Austria defender Stefan Lainer has made an emotional return to training with his club Borussia Moenchengladbach four months after he was diagnosed with cancer. The club says the 31-year-old Lainer was “grinning from ear to ear” as he rejoined the Gladbach team for training. Lainer’s return to training with the rest of the team Tuesday is the start of what Gladbach called a gradual return to team duties. The right-back has appeared 38 times for Austria and has played in the Bundesliga for Gladbach since 2019.

