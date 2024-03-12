Austria coach Ralf Rangnick drops three national team players for homophobic chanting

VIENNA (AP) — Austria coach Ralf Rangnick has dropped three players from the national team squad for upcoming friendly games because they took part in homophobic chants after the Vienna derby last month. Rapid Vienna players Marco Grüll, Guido Burgstaller and goalkeeper Niklas Hedl were all dropped from Rangnick’s squad for games against Slovakia and Turkey. They were filmed taking part in homophobic chanting after their team’s 3-0 win against Austria Vienna on Feb. 25. Rangnick says “this is something that I will not tolerate in a team where I am a coach, whether in a club or here with the national team.”

