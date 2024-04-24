Austria coach Ralf Rangnick confirms Bayern Munich contact

MUNICH (AP) — Austria coach Ralf Rangnick has confirmed he is a candidate to take over at Bayern Munich next season. Rangnick tells Austrian website 90minuten.at. “There has been contact from Bayern Munich.” The German coach says he has informed the Austrian soccer federation about Bayern’s interest but “at the moment there is no reason for me to deal with it intensively or specifically.” Bayern is looking for a new coach with Thomas Tuchel poised to leave the German powerhouse at the end of the season.

