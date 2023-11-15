Australia’s Tom Slingsby, South Africa’s Kirsten Neuschäfer win World Sailor of the Year awards

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Tom Slingsby of Australia was named the male Rolex World Sailor of the Year for the third time while Kirsten Neuschäfer of South Africa won the women’s award. Slingsby was honored after skippering Team Australia to a third straight season championship in SailGP, the global league founded by tech tycoon and former America’s Cup winner Larry Ellison. Slingsby and his crew have dominated SailGP from its inception and remain the only team to win each of the $1 million, winner-take-all titles. Slingsby is also helmsman of the New York Yacht Club’s American Magic in the America’s Cup.

