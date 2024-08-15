Australia’s Minjee Lee leads rain-delayed Women’s Scottish Open with opening 67

IRVINE, Scotland (AP) — Minjee Lee got the best of a miserable day and is making the most of it in the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open. The two-time major champion handled the wind at Dundonald Links for a 67 to lead by one shot when play was suspended. A Lim Kim and Megan Khang were one shot behind. Lily May Humphreys was also one back and had six holes to play. Weather suspended the first round until Friday morning. Lee avoided the rain but not the wind. She played bogey-free. Olympic gold medalist Lydia Ko got rain and wind and shot 69.

