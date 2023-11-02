Australia’s Marsh leaves Cricket World Cup for personal reasons and will miss England game

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will miss his team’s Cricket World Cup game against England after returning home for personal reasons. Cricket Australia said in a statement on Thursday that Marsh had flown home to Perth on Wednesday night and that “a timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed.” The five-time champions have not named a replacement yet, indicating that Marsh could return to the tournament. Marsh has scored 225 runs in six games at the World Cup and also took two wickets. His sole century came against Pakistan in Bengaluru.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.