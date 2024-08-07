Australia’s Keegan Palmer repeats as Olympic park skateboarding champion at Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Australia’s Keegan Palmer has scored a 93.11 to successfully defend his Olympic park skateboarding title at the Paris Games. The 21-year-old Palmer took gold in the sport’s debut in Tokyo three years ago. He led in the prelims Wednesday and then throughout the finals after posting the top score on the first of his three runs. American Tom Schaar posted a 92.23 on his second run to win silver. He opened the finals with a 90.11 before completing more difficult tricks on his next go to secure second place. Brazil’s Augusto Akio won bronze with a score of 91.85 on his final run.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.