Australia’s Kaylee McKeown sweeps both Olympic backstroke events in Paris to match her feat in Tokyo

By STEPHEN WADE The Associated Press
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown showed her dominance in the backstroke in the Paris Olympics. She won the 200-meter back, completing the sweep after winning the 100 earlier in the week. She pulled off the same feat in Tokyo three years ago, which makes her the first woman to win back-to-back doubles in the backstroke in Olympic swimming.

