Australia’s Haydn Barron has two-shot halfway lead at Qatar Masters

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Australian golfer Haydn Barron has shot a bogey-free 67 and taken the lead at the halfway stage of the Qatar Masters. Barron came through European tour qualifying school in November. He’s two strokes ahead of countryman Harrison Endycott and Rikuya Hoshino of Japan. First-round leader Zander Lombard and Niklas Norgaard are another stroke back. Rasmus Hojgaard is in a tie for sixth, four strokes behind Barron after producing a tournament-low 66 that featured an eagle and five birdies.

