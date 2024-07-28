Australia’s Fox wins women’s kayak singles gold; family’s first win in event after 4 previous medals

VAIRES-SUR-MARNE, France (AP) — Australia’s Jessica Fox won an Olympic gold medal in women’s kayak singles on the family’s sixth try. She placed second in 2012 and third in 2016 and 2021 in the whitewater event. Her mother, Myriam Fox-Jerusalmi, was a bronze medalist for France in 1996 after not placing in 1992. Fox won canoe singles in 2021, making this her second Olympic gold medal. Poland’s Klaudia Zwolinska placed second and Britain’s Kimberley Woods was third. Germany’s Ricarda Funk, who won gold in kayak singles in 2021, finished 11th.

