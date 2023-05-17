Australia’s bruising, bustling rugby league could be Vegas-bound

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s National Rugby League is hoping that the old adage of what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, will hold true for its proposed first major push into the U.S. sports market. Officials are optimistic that interest in their bone-crunching, virtually no-protective padding form of football catches on long after their proposed first competition game outside of Australia or New Zealand in the league’s history. At stake is the league’s entry into the gambling market in the U.S., and more brand exposure. The NRL remains confident it will be able to launch next year’s regular season in early 2024 in Las Vegas but says it still has hurdles to clear before confirming a match.

