Australian rules footballer diagnosed with CTE in landmark finding for female athletes

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Sports Brain Bank diagnosed a former Australian rules football player with chronic traumatic encephalopathy in what local media has reported as the first case involving a female professional athlete. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. says Heather Anderson, who played for Adelaide in the Australian Football League Women’s competition in 2017, was diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease linked to concussions. The ABC says the Australian Sports Brain Bank diagnosed Anderson as having had low-stage CTE and three lesions in her brain. Anderson died last November at the age of 28. CTE can only be diagnosed posthumously. It can cause memory loss, depression and violent mood swings in athletes, combat veterans and others who sustain repeated head trauma.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.