Australian Rules footballer banned for 3 AFL games for homophobic slur against opponent

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson has been given a three-game suspension after admitting to making a homophobic slur toward an Essendon player in a top-flight Australian Rules football match last week. The Australian Football League says Finlayson used an “unprompted and highly offensive” remark during the third quarter of his team’s 69-point win over Essendon on Friday. Finlayson will also be required to attend a Pride In Sport training program at his own expense. The AFL took into account the 28-year-old Finlayson apologized and admitting his mistake quickly.

