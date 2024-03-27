Australian rules football organizers unapologetic for stance on illicit drug testing

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The governing body for Australian rules football has been aware of players undertaking screening for illicit substances to avoid detection in game-related doping tests and it’s chief executive remains “unapologetic” for it. Federal lawmaker Andrew Wilkie told Parliament of allegations made by the Melbourne Demons’ former club doctor and president that players had faked injuries to skip games and sports anti-doping tests following the screenings for illicit substances. The Australian Football League pulls the biggest crowds and TV audiences for sports in Australia. AFL chief executive Andrew Dillion says the welfare of players is the league’s main consideration and “the private medical information of the players is private.”

