Australian Open to feature men’s and women’s competition for same prize money

The Australian Open is providing equal opportunity for the second straight year. The Australian Open and Women’s Australian Open will be played at Kingston Heath and Victoria. Joaquin Niemann won the men’s Open last year and it was key in the LIV Golf player getting an invitation from the Masters. Cameron Smith is in the field. He’s playing in Australia for the fourth consecutive week. Most of the LIV Golf players are in Qatar for an International Series event on the Asian Tour. That includes Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen and Anthony Kim. The Japan Golf Tour plays its final event.

