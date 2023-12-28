Australian Open tennis tournament increases prize money by 13% for a total pool of $58.4 million

By The Associated Press
FILE -Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, waves to fans after defeating Maryna Zanevska, of Belgium, in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open tennis officials have announced an increase in prize money by 10 million Australian dollars ($6.8 million) for the upcoming tournament which begins on Jan. 14 at Melbourne Park. Tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement that the Grand Slam tournament will now offer 86.5 Australian dollars ($58.4 million) total prize money. The U.S. Open announced in August that it was increasing its total prize money and player compensation to a record $65 million, which is the highest among the four Grand Slam tournaments. At Melbourne, men’s and women’s singles champions will receive $3.15 million Australian dollars each (about $2.15 million).

