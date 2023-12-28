Australian Open tennis tournament increases prize money by 13% for a total pool of $58.4 million

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open tennis officials have announced an increase in prize money by 10 million Australian dollars ($6.8 million) for the upcoming tournament which begins on Jan. 14 at Melbourne Park. Tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement that the Grand Slam tournament will now offer 86.5 Australian dollars ($58.4 million) total prize money. The U.S. Open announced in August that it was increasing its total prize money and player compensation to a record $65 million, which is the highest among the four Grand Slam tournaments. At Melbourne, men’s and women’s singles champions will receive $3.15 million Australian dollars each (about $2.15 million).

