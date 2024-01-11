Australian Open: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff and Osaka are among the women to watch in 2024

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff are some of the top women and past Grand Slam champions entered in the 2024 Australian Open. The season’s first Grand Slam tournament begins on the hard courts of Melbourne Park on Sunday, which is Saturday night ET. The field is led by the top-ranked Swiatek, who has won four major titles, but none in Australia. Sabalenka is ranked second and won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open a year ago. Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022 and was the runner-up to Sabalenka in Melbourne in 2023. Reigning U.S. Open champion Gauff is the highest-ranked American woman.

