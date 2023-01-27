Australian Open lookahead: Sabalenka-Rybakina women’s final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina plays in her second final in the past three Grand Slam tournaments when she meets No. 5 Aryana Sabalenka for the Australian Open championship. They are two of the hardest-hitting players in tennis. Saturday’s contest is the first Grand Slam final of Sabalenka’s career. She is 10-0 in 2023 and has won all 20 sets. Sabalenka has won all three previous matches she and Rybakina have played each other. All went to three sets. They last met in 2021. Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata will play Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski in the men’s doubles final.

