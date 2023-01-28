Australian Open lookahead: Djokovic meets Tsitsipas in final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — There will be a lot on the line for both players when Novak Djokovic meets Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open men’s final. Djokovic is trying to win a record-extending 10th title at Melbourne Park and a 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall to pull even with Rafael Nadal for the men’s mark. It is his 33rd major final. Tsitsipas seeks his first Grand Slam title. And the winner will move up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings. Djokovic takes a 27-match Australian Open winning streak into the final, an unbeaten run that was put on pause a year ago when he was deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

