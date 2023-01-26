Australian Open lookahead: Djokovic faces Paul in semifinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic will face Tommy Paul in the Australian Open men’s semifinals. The other semifinal Friday is between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov. Djokovic is on a 26-match winning streak at Melbourne Park and has been particularly dominant in recent contests: He has won his past 11 sets and dropped only 27 games in that span. He is seeking a 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam championship overall. He’s also a combined 18-0 in semifinals and finals in Melbourne. Paul is participating in his first major semifinal. Tsitsipas was the runner-up to Djokovic at the 2021 French Open. Khachanov has never reached a Slam final.

