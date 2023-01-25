Australian Open lookahead: Azarenka vs. Rybakina in semis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Victoria Azarenka continues her quest for a third Australian Open title a decade after her last championship at Melbourne Park when she plays Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in one of two women’s semifinals. No. 5-seeded Aryna Sabalenka plays unseeded Magda Linette in the other. Azarenka won the 2012 and 2013 titles in Australia but she has not been back to the final four since. Rybakina’s path included victories against 2022 runner-up Danielle Collins and No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Sabalenka is 9-0 so far in 2023 and won both previous contests against Linette.

