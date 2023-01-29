Australian Open: Djokovic wins 10th title there, 22nd major

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has collected his record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title overall with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at Melbourne Park. The victory Sunday night also allows Djokovic to rise to No. 1 in the AP rankings on Monday. He collapsed into tears after the match. A year ago, Djokovic did not play in the Australian Open after he was deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 6-3 to win the women’s doubles final for their seventh Grand Slam trophy as a team.

