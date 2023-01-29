Australian Open: Djokovic wins 10th title there, 22nd major

By The Associated Press
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ng Han Guan]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has collected his record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title overall with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at Melbourne Park. The victory Sunday night also allows Djokovic to rise to No. 1 in the AP rankings on Monday. He collapsed into tears after the match. A year ago, Djokovic did not play in the Australian Open after he was deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 6-3 to win the women’s doubles final for their seventh Grand Slam trophy as a team.

