Australian Open: Djokovic, Alcaraz, Sinner and Shelton are among the men to watch in 2024

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner are some of the top men entered in the 2024 Australian Open. The season’s first Grand Slam tournament begins on the hard courts of Melbourne Park on Sunday, which is Saturday night ET. The field is led by the top-ranked Djokovic, who has won 10 of his 24 Grand Slam titles in Australia, including a year ago. Alcaraz owns two major championships and is ranked second. Medvedev is a one-time Slam champ and the runner-up on three occasions, including two years ago in Melbourne. Sinner is considered someone likely to eventually win a Grand Slam title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.