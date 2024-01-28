Australian Open champions won’t see change in rankings. Sinner to stay at No. 4, Sabalenka No. 2

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will stay where they are when the new men’s and women’s rankings are released Monday. Sinner consolidates his hold on a career-best No. 4 in the ATP rankings. Former top-ranked Sabalenka remains at No. 2 in the WTA rankings. Sinner rallied from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final on Sunday for his first major title. Sabalenka clinched back-to-back Australian Open titles with a straight-set win over Zheng Qinwen on Saturday. Novak Djokovic will stay atop the men’s rankings despite a rare defeat in the semifinals at Melbourne Park. Iga Swiatek tops the women’s rankings despite her third-round exit at the Australian Open.

