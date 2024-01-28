Australian Open champions won’t see change in rankings. Sinner to stay at No. 4, Sabalenka No. 2

By The Associated Press
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Baker]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will stay where they are when the new men’s and women’s rankings are released Monday. Sinner consolidates his hold on a career-best No. 4 in the ATP rankings. Former top-ranked Sabalenka remains at No. 2 in the WTA rankings. Sinner rallied from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final on Sunday for his first major title. Sabalenka clinched back-to-back Australian Open titles with a straight-set win over Zheng Qinwen on Saturday. Novak Djokovic will stay atop the men’s rankings despite a rare defeat in the semifinals at Melbourne Park. Iga Swiatek tops the women’s rankings despite her third-round exit at the Australian Open.

