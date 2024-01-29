Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner withdraws from Open 13 Provence tournament

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Organizers of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament say Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has pulled out of next week’s event in Marseille. Organizers announced the fourth-ranked Sinner’s withdrawl on X but did not say why. The 22-year-old Italian player won his first Grand Slam title on Sunday when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets. Organizers offered the fourth-ranked Sinner’s slot at the Feb. 5-11 indoor tournament to Australian Open semifinalist Alexander Zverev.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.