Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner returns home to Italy amid great fanfare

ROME (AP) — Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner returned to Italy on Tuesday amid great fanfare, with RAI state TV broadcasting his arrival at the airport in Rome.

Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with his orange racket bag strapped onto his shoulders, Sinner was also holding a green bag with gold-colored straps that appeared to contain his Australian Open trophy.

Sinner was due to be honored by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni later Tuesday.

By rallying from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final, Sinner became the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam singles title in nearly a half century — since Adriano Panatta won the French Open trophy in 1976.

In November, Sinner also led Italy to its first Davis Cup title since 1976.

Sinner will hold a news conference with Italian Tennis and Padel Federation president Angelo Binaghi on Wednesday. Then he and his Davis Cup teammates are scheduled to be honored by Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday.

On Monday, Pope Francis congratulated Italy for Sinner’s victory.

