Australian Open 2024: How well do you know Grand Slam tennis? Try the AP’s quiz

How well do you know the Australian Open? How much do you know about Grand Slam tennis? The AP has put together a quiz to test your knowledge ahead of the hard-court tournament at Melbourne Park that marks the beginning of the 2024 Grand Slam season. Play begins Sunday morning in Australia, which is Saturday night ET. Coco Gauff enters as a major champion after winning the U.S. Open in September. How many other American teenagers have won the women’s title at that tournament? At which major event has Novak Djokovic reached the semifinals most frequently? How many active women have won more Grand Slam singles titles than Naomi Osaka?

