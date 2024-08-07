Australian Olympic field hockey player apologizes after being arrested for trying to buy cocaine

PARIS (AP) — Australian Olympic field hockey player Tom Craig has apologized for his “terrible mistake” after being arrested for trying to buy cocaine while on a night out after his team’s elimination from the Paris Games. Craig faced Australian media in Paris on Wednesday after French prosecutors issued a statement confirming a magistrate had given the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist a criminal warning and released him from custody. The 28-year-old Craig says “I made a terrible mistake and I take full responsibility for my actions.” The Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement that police interrupted a drug transaction outside a building in the 9th arrondissement of Paris overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

