Australian national team donates to Gaza humanitarian causes ahead of WCup qualifier vs Palestine

SYDNEY (AP) — Players on Australia’s national soccer team will donate a portion of their match fees from a World Cup qualifier against Palestine towards humanitarian causes in Gaza. Australia plays Palestine in Kuwait on Tuesday in a game that was going to be held in the West Bank but was relocated due to the escalation of violence in the region. Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel’s southern region on Oct. 7 was followed by Israel declaring war on the group and launching retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip. Palestinian health officials say more than 11,000 residents in Hamas-controlled Gaza have been killed in air and artillery strikes. The players’ union, Professional Footballers Australia, confirmed a percentage of player match fees would be directed towards Oxfam’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

