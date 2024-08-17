Australian mare Black Caviar, unbeaten in 25 career races, dies

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Black Caviar, who was unbeaten in 25 career starts and won 15 Group 1 races and nearly 8 million Australian dollars (more than $5.3 million) in prize money, has died. Former trainer Peter Moody on Saturday confirmed the death of the 17-year-old mare, who was retired in 2013. Moody said: “She was a remarkable horse who gave us all the ride of a life time and wonderful memories.” Victoria Racing Club chairman Neil Wilson said Black Caviar helped create “a special moment in time for horse racing and sport more generally.”

