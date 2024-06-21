Australian Jordan Thompson upsets Taylor Fritz to reach Queen’s Club semifinals

LONDON (AP) — Jordan Thompson recorded his second victory over a top-15 opponent this week by beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semifinals at the grass-court Queen’s Club tournament. The 30-year-old Australian capitalized on Fritz’s unforced errors at key moments to notch a career first: three tour-level semifinals in one season. No. 43 Thompson beat No. 15 Holger Rune in three sets and advanced when Andy Murray retired injured from their second-round match before eliminating No. 12 Fritz.

