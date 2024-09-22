Australian Grace Brown wins women’s time trial at cycling worlds with men’s race to follow

ZURICH (AP) — Olympic champion Grace Brown finally won the women’s time trial for the first time at the cycling world championships in Switzerland. The 32-year-old Australian had finished runner-up at the worlds in the previous two years. She completed the 29.9-kilometer (18.5-mile) course from Gossau to Zurich in 39 minutes, 16 seconds. Brown finished 17 seconds ahead of Dutchwoman Demi Vollering and 56 ahead of defending champion Chloe Dygert of the United States. The men’s time trial was later on Sunday.

