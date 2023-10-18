Australian cricketers create “fighting fund” for national netball players in pay dispute

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s cricketers have created a “fighting fund” to help the country’s netball players amid a bitter pay dispute with Netball Australia. Officials are still confirming the finer details of the deal but the Australian Cricketers’ Association says the fund will be created for their counterparts in netballers, a basketball-style professional sport played predominately by women. The netball players have been off contract since Sept. 30. Part of the dispute involves the players’ push for a revenue-sharing model. Australia’s cricketers — many of the male players are currently competing at the Cricket World Cup in India — have previously fought hard to maintain a revenue-sharing model in the sport, including in their own pay dispute with Cricket Australia in 2017.

