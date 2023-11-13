Australian cricketer takes six wickets in a single over to lead his team to improbable win

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — An Australian third-grade cricketer has taken an incredible six wickets in six balls to lead his team to victory on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane. Gareth Morgan was captain of the Mudgeeraba Nerang and Districts Cricket Club against Surfers Paradise in the Gold Coast’s Premier League division three when he took the six wickets in the final over of the match. Surfers Paradise had 174 runs for the loss of four wickets and needed five runs to win at the Carrera Community Centre venue on Saturday. Morgan says: “When I saw the stumps go back on the last ball I couldn’t believe it — I’ve never seen anything like it.” The most wickets taken in an over of professional cricket is five, achieved three times.

