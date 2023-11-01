Australian cricketer Maxwell to miss World Cup match with concussion after falling off golf cart

GUJARAT, India (AP) — Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell will miss his team’s Cricket World Cup match against England on Saturday after sustaining a concussion from falling off a golf cart. Cricket Australia said that Maxwell was riding on the back of the cart in the dark after a round of golf on Monday when he fell off, suffering a concussion and some facial bruising. Some Australia players had golfed in Gujarat during a week-long break between games. No one else was hurt in the incident. Coach Andrew McDonald said there was nothing untoward about the accident after a team golf tournament. McDonald said: “Going from the clubhouse to the team bus the guys were ferried on carts. Unfortunately he lost his grip.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.