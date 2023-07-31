Australian anti-doping agency clears middle distance runner Peter Bol of EPO use

SYDNEY (AP) — A﻿ustralian middle-distance runner Peter Bol has been cleared of EPO use by the country’s anti-doping agency. The two-time Olympian was informed by Sport Integrity Australia that he had received a false result when he tested positive for EPO use in January. The integrity unit said in a statement: “The World Anti-Doping Code requires a mandatory provisional suspension be imposed when a positive test for synthetic EPO is reported. In this case Athletics Australia was required to impose the mandatory provisional suspension. A subsequent independent analysis of the athlete’s B-sample returned an atypical finding which did not confirm the result of the A-sample.” WADA said it would review its EPO (erythropoietin) testing process. Bol was fourth in the 800 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

