Australia wins Women’s T20 World Cup for 3rd straight title

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Australia has won the Women’s T20 World Cup by beating host South Africa by a comfortable 19 runs to underline its status as the best team in the world with a third straight title. Australia has now won six of the eight T20 World Cups played. The latest victory at Newlands came through a disciplined bowling and fielding effort from the Australians. They batted first and scored 156-6 and then shut down South Africa’s batters. South Africa never really came close and finished on 137-6 to miss out on a first title in its first appearance in a final.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.