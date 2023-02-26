Australia wins Women’s T20 World Cup for 3rd straight title

By The Associated Press
Australia players celebrate winning against South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup semi final cricket match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Halden Krog]

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Australia has won the Women’s T20 World Cup by beating host South Africa by a comfortable 19 runs to underline its status as the best team in the world with a third straight title. Australia has now won six of the eight T20 World Cups played. The latest victory at Newlands came through a disciplined bowling and fielding effort from the Australians. They batted first and scored 156-6 and then shut down South Africa’s batters. South Africa never really came close and finished on 137-6 to miss out on a first title in its first appearance in a final.

