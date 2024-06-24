Australia wins toss, elects to field against India in crucial Super Eight match at T20 World Cup

GROS ISLET, St. Lucia (AP) — Australia won the toss and elected to field in a crucial last Super Eight game against India at the Twenty20 World Cup. Australia, which lost to Afghanistan on Saturday, made one change by bringing in fast bowler Mitchell Starc for Ashton Agar. All four teams in Group 1 can still qualify for the semifinals. India leads with a healthy net run-rate of 2.425 and four points. Australia has two points and a net run-rate of 0.223 as compared to Afghanistan, which also has two points, but a net run-rate of -0.650. Bangladesh is bottom with no points. South Africa and England have already qualified for the semifinals from Group 2.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.