Australia wins toss and will field against Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup

Semifinal-bound Australia has won the toss and will bowl first against Bangladesh in the Cricket World Cup at Pune, India. It was the first of two matches on the penultimate day of the round-robin portion of the tournament. Fifth-place Pakistan played England later at Kolkata, with Pakistan needing a huge win in order to move into top-four semifinal consideration on net run rate. Australia made two changes. Glenn Maxwell, double-century hero of its win over Afghanistan in Mumbai, was rested, as was pace bowler Mitchell Starc. Fit-again Steve Smith and pacer Sean Abbott were included in the playing 11. Vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto leads Bangladesh, with left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed included.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.