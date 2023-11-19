Australia wins toss and will bowl against India in the Cricket World Cup final

AHMEDEBAD, India (AP) — Five-time champion Australia has won the toss and decided to bowl against India in the Cricket World Cup final. The match is being played at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue with a seating capacity of 132,000. A world-record attendance for a cricket match is expected. On the field, it was a clash of the best two sides in the tournament. Hosts and two-time champions India are unbeaten in 10 games — winning all nine round-robin games in dominant style before beating New Zealand in the semifinals at Mumbai. India named an unchanged side from the Mumbai semifinal, where it beat the Black Caps by 70 runs. Australia has also fielded an unchanged X1 from the Kolkata semifinal, where it beat South Africa by three wickets.

