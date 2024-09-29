Australia wins toss and chooses to bowl in deciding one-day international against England

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Australia has won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in the deciding fifth match of their one-day international series in Bristol. The Australians were steamrollered in a 186-run loss to England in the fourth match of the series at Lord’s on Friday. The series is tied at 2-2. Australia is the world champion in the 50-over format, but has lost two in a row against England after seeing a 14-game winning streak snapped.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.