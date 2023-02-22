Australia wins Cup of Nations women’s soccer tournament

NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — Australia has defeated Jamaica 3-0 to finish the Cup of Nations women’s soccer tournament unbeaten in three matches to clinch the trophy. Katrina Gorry gave the Matildas a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute before Alex Chidiac and Caitlan Foord finished the scoring. The hosts scored 10 goals in their three matches. It was Australia’s seventh straight victory overall. Earlier Esther Gonzalez scored two goals to lead Spain to a 3-0 victory over Czech Republic and force the Matildas to at least draw their late match against Jamaica.

